Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 30,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,955,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 102,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,516,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.53. 52,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. The stock has a market cap of $339.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

