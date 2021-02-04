Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.91. 25,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

