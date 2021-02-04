Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.39. 16,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,628.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

