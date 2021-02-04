Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 542,700 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

