Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $64.00

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $66.40. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 54,051 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.57 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

