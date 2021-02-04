Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $860,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

