Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $327.60

Shares of Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.60 and traded as high as $337.00. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) shares last traded at $337.00, with a volume of 81,400 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 289.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of £379.75 million and a PE ratio of -22.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s payout ratio is -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

