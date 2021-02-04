Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

JEQ opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.4347 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

