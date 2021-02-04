AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after buying an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 648,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,521,000 after buying an additional 578,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

