Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for fourth quarter 2020. The company has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Overall, in the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. Yet, the company’s performance was disappointing particularly in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

