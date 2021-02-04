Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. 319,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

