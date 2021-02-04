Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $819,645,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,498,000 after buying an additional 347,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.23. 318,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

