ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 22 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

