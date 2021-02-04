Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,219,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

ALL traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,097. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

