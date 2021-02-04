Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 518 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,447,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,401,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.43. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $207.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.