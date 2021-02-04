Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,048,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

ROP stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.98. 2,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

