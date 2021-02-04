Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

