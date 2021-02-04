Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 34,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

