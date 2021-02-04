Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 176,052 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,778. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.