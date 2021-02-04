Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.33. 39,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.