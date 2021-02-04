Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,833,000.

SCZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

