AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
ELUXY opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
