AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ELUXY opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

