96,562 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 280,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,367,880. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

