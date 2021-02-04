$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $90,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

