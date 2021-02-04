900 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Asana by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

