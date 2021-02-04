8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in 8X8 by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 196,878 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 21.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 411.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

