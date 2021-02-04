871 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

