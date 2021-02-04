857 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,016,000 after buying an additional 176,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.93. 1,651,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

