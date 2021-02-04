8,120 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 296,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.