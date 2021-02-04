8,120 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 296,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.