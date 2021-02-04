8,000 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

SPR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

