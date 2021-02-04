7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.49. 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 3,356,858 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £41.37 million and a PE ratio of -16.85.

About 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.