731 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

CCI stock opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

