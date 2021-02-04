700 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 614,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,646 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 167,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $52.09 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

