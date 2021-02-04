$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.89 billion and the lowest is $7.02 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $29.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.23. 3,967,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

