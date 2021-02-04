$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce $7.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $39,100. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.32.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

