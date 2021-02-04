$69.47 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report $69.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $69.95 million. BG Staffing posted sales of $72.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $277.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

BGSF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BG Staffing has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.