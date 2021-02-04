$69.19 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. Inogen reported sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $303.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.12 million to $304.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $326.74 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $333.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,112.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -575.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

