$682.91 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $682.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.90 million and the highest is $688.91 million. Lazard posted sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.
Shares of LAZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.49. 13,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94.
About Lazard
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.
