645,485 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 645,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 over the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.