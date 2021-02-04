$641.21 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $641.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.59 million to $645.20 million. Endo International posted sales of $764.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

