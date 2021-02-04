$630.02 Million in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) will report sales of $630.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.09 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $981.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

WYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 437,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,839. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -392.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 310,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

