$609.83 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report sales of $609.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.10 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $602.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

