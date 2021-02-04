$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.76 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $28.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $32.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.37 billion to $32.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

NYSE COP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $76,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $43,076,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

