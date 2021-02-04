57,680 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.