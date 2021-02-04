566 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.17. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.