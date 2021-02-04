5,145 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $501,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,912 shares of company stock valued at $25,766,702. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $210.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.23. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

