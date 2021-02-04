5,009 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

