$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.19 billion. Lennar posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

LEN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $85.44. 2,075,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,697. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

