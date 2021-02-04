4,257 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 11,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.