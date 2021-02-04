$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.42. 55,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,503. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

